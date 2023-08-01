Donald Trump has been charged by the Justice Department for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. The charges include conspiracy to defraud the United States government and witness tampering. It’s the third criminal case brought against the former president as he seeks to reclaim the White House. Federal prosecutors say Donald Trump was “determined to remain in power” in conspiracies that targeted a “bedrock function of the United States federal government: the nation’s process of collecting, counting and certifying the results of the presidential election.” Trump is due in court on Thursday before U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan.