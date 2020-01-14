(JTA) — German police raided suspected Islamists across the country alleging that they were planning violent attacks, including on a Berlin synagogue.
The Islamists of Chechen origin were arrested early Tuesday in Berlin, as well as in the German states of Brandenburg, North Rhine-Westphalia and Thuringia, AFP reported, citing the Berlin Attorney General’s Office.
The alleged attackers are aged 23 to 28 and “suspected of having scouted locations for a possible Islamist attack,” Berlin police said in a statement.
The German news magazine Spiegel reported that the suspects may have planned to attack the synagogue after police found a video of the building in their possession. Police confirmed the report that a synagogue may have been targeted.
Along with the synagogue, the suspects also scouted out several shopping centers, according to the Spiegel report, which was cited by other media outlets.
Police said there was not yet any concrete danger of an attack.
