(JTA) — Later this summer, Yael Jaffe is preparing to do something unusual for graduates of her rabbinical school: She will start working at a synagogue.
“It was definitely a bit of a surprise for me, too,” Jaffe said this month about her role at New North London Synagogue in the British capital. “I find it really incredible and bold of them to be open and excited about bringing in this different kind of model of training, and seeing what that has to offer to the community.”
Jaffe was referring to her background as one of the first rabbis to be ordained by Yeshivat Hadar, the egalitarian yeshiva founded in 2006 and based in New York City whose sprawling activities all center on rigorous study of Jewish texts. The yeshiva’s first seven rabbinical students are being ordained on Monday, with five more to follow in the coming months.
Jaffe and her classmates are all setting out to do what Hadar hoped for when it announced four years ago that it would begin ordaining rabbis: spread the yeshiva’s vision for traditional Jewish learning and observance, with a contemporary commitment to egalitarianism, LGBTQ inclusion and reaching Jews across denominations.
“As force multipliers for those values, they are going to be very strong influences on the ecosystem,” Rabbi Ethan Tucker, one of Hadar’s three founders, said about the new rabbis. “That’s the first thing they bring. And the second thing they bring to the table is this real depth of learning and mastery of the tradition.”
Most of the new rabbis plan to work as teachers after ordination. Two of Jaffe’s classmates, each with doctorates in Talmud already, will stay at the institutions in Israel where they already work: Joshua Kulp at the Conservative Yeshiva and Jason Rogoff at Hadar. Others will be working in similar settings, or attempting to create them. One is moving to Berlin to work with young adults while writing a book about gender in Jewish texts. Another has gotten a grant to launch a Jewish women’s prayer initiative in her hometown of Denver.
They’re taking those jobs, and passing up the pulpit, amid a crisis in the traditional rabbinic marketplace. Enrollment is down at non-Orthodox seminaries, and there are frequently more synagogues hiring rabbis than rabbis seeking jobs — leaving some Jewish communities without spiritual leaders.