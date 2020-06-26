(JTA) — The Jewish Haim sisters are back with a third album of pop rock, titled “Women in Music Pt. III,” and the reviews are glowing.
The Wall Street Journal called the production “brilliant.” The Independent said it was “fearless and effervescent.” And this from Pitchfork: “intimate, multidimensional, and wide-ranging,” and “far and away their best work.”
To celebrate the release, the trio is streaming a live concert at 5 p.m. Eastern time from their favorite Los Angeles deli, the famed Canter’s. The sisters had planned to perform at several delis across the country to promote the album; it’s unclear if the coronavirus has nixed that completely.
Hardcore fans will remember that Haim played its first-ever show at the deli in the Fairfax neighborhood — and was paid in matzah ball soup. Talk about a return to their roots.
In an interview published Thursday in GQ that is well worth the read, the sisters describe their bat mitzvahs in detail.
