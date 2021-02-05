(JTA) — The Jewish sister rock band Haim is getting into the movie business.
The trio will soundtrack the Netflix animated feature “The Witch Boy,” which will be based on a three-book graphic novel series of the same name by Molly Knox Ostertag.
The fantasy musical is set in a magical community where all the girls become witches and the boys grow into shapeshifters. It centers on a boy, Aster, who discovers he has witch powers and needs to use those powers when a mysterious danger emerges. It will be directed by Minkyu Lee, Academy Award nominated for the animated short film “Adam and Dog.”
It’s a story “celebrating queerness,” Lee has said.
Perhaps an Oscar is in the cards for the girls who were first paid in matzah ball soup.
The post Haim sisters to soundtrack animated Netflix film appeared first on Jewish Telegraphic Agency.