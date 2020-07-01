(JTA) — A group of women in the entertainment industry who sued Harvey Weinstein over allegations of sexual harassment, sexual abuse and rape have reached a $19 million settlement with the disgraced movie mogul.
Under the class-action settlement, a victims’ fund would be created allowing all women who were abused by Weinstein to make confidential claims for damages.
The attorneys for the women called the settlement unfair, saying that Weinstein does not have to accept responsibility for his actions and that it will prevent women from filing individual lawsuits against him.
On Tuesday, the women filed a motion for preliminary approval of the settlement in U.S. District Court in New York, according to reports. A bankruptcy court must approve the settlement.
The settlement resolves a lawsuit filed against Weinstein, his production company and his brother, Bob, in 2018 by the New York Attorney General’s office.
Weinstein was convicted of rape and sexual assault in February in New York and was sentenced to 23 years in prison. He still faces charges in a separate case in Los Angeles.
