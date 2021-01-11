WASHINGTON (JTA) — There are 37 Jewish members of the 117th Congress, which was sworn in last week amid the trauma of an insurrection spurred by President Donald Trump.
Of the 37, there are 10 in the Senate and 27 in the House of Representatives — 25 Democrats and two Republicans. All 10 Jewish senators caucus with the Democrats. (Overall, there are 435 members of the House and 100 members of the Senate.)
With Democrats taking both Senate seats in last week’s election in Georgia, Democrats will have 50 seats, and when Kamala Harris is sworn in as the tie-breaking vice-president on Jan. 20, they will control the Senate. That will make Charles Schumer of New York the first Jewish majority leader in the Senate, and the most senior Jewish American official in history.
The lists here are in alphabetical order. Freshmen are noted.
Jewish Democrats in the House:
Jake Auchincloss, Massachusetts (freshman)
Suzanne Bonamici, Oregon
David Cicilline, Rhode Island
Steve Cohen, Tennessee
Ted Deutch, Florida
Lois Frankel, Florida
Josh Gottheimer, New Jersey
Sara Jacobs, California (freshman)
Andy Levin, Michigan
Mike Levin, California
Alan Lowenthal, California
Elaine Luria, Virginia
Kathy Manning, North Carolina (freshman)
Jerry Nadler, New York
Dean Phillips, Minnesota
Jamie Raskin, Maryland
Jan Schakowsky, Illinois
Adam Schiff, California
Brad Schneider, Illinois
Kim Schrier, Washington
Brad Sherman, California
Elissa Slotkin, Michigan
Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Florida
Susan Wild, Pennsylvania
John Yarmuth, Kentucky
Jewish Republicans in the House:
David Kustoff, Tennessee
Lee Zeldin, New York
Jewish senators
All are Democrats, except for Sanders, an Independent who caucuses with Democrats:
Michael Bennet, Colorado (Bennet’s mother is a Holocaust survivor. He does not identify with a religion.)
Richard Blumenthal, Connecticut
Ben Cardin, Maryland
Dianne Feinstein, California
Jon Ossoff, Georgia (freshman)
Jacky Rosen, Nevada
Bernie Sanders, Vermont
Brian Schatz, Hawaii
Charles Schumer, New York
Ron Wyden, Oregon
