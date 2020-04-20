(JTA) — The scene at the Parker Jewish Institute, a Jewish nursing home in Long Island, New York, is scary: Nurses are wearing trash bags as protective gowns and reusing masks due to equipment shortages, and deaths have risen rapidly and may be underreported.
The facility is part of a report on the “coronavirus horror at nursing homes” published Saturday in The Daily Beast.
As of Thursday, the facility’s internal dataset, obtained by The Daily Beast, listed 179 patients as testing positive for COVID-19 and 48 as dead. Daily Beast reporter Erin Banco tweeted Friday that the number had risen to at least 57.
