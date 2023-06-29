When the first pandemic-era Rosh Hashanah arrived three years ago, many synagogues found themselves struggling to adjust to a radically different High Holiday experience in which much of Jewish communal life had moved online.
Fast forward three years, and American Jewish communal life has returned in full force — yet online programming and outreach is as important as ever.
Hybrid synagogue services offering both in-person and online experiences have become common; Jews are flocking to online classes and minyans; and a growing number of communities are trying to harness the power of the internet and social media to engage with members both old and young in new ways.
Many synagogue professionals and lay leaders are still figuring out how to capitalize on the opportunities this new landscape presents.
An upcoming High Holiday boot camp aims to help. The half-day online conference on July 20 hosted by 70 Faces Media is designed to help synagogues navigate these challenges and make this year’s Jewish communal holiday experience as successful as possible both online and in person.
“The lead-up to the High Holidays is the most important moment in the calendar for synagogues: It’s when they see the most people entering the building, find the most new members, and when they have the greatest potential of reaching the widest possible swath of congregants and exposing them to everything they offer,” said Rebecca Phillips, vice president of audience and digital strategy at 70 Faces Media. “Our goal is to help synagogues take advantage of this moment and leverage all the digital tools available to them.”
Among the boot camp topics: how to use email marketing effectively to sell High Holiday tickets, how to produce engaging hybrid services, how to streamline membership recruitment and renewal, how to grow fundraising with online Kol Nidre appeals, and how to design effective marketing materials for online consumption, print and social media.
The July 20 boot camp follows a three-day Jewish Digital Summit in March organized by 70 Faces Media and aimed at helping organizations more effectively engage Jews online. That event drew more than 800 participants from over 500 organizations. 70 Faces Media is the nonprofit organization behind JTA as well as the Jewish online brands Kveller, My Jewish Learning, Hey Alma, the New York Jewish Week and The Nosher.
Registration for the synagogue boot camp costs $36. For those interested in the 2024 Jewish Digital Summit to be held next February 27-29, an early-bird package discount is available: $99 for access both to the High Holiday boot camp and February’s Jewish Digital Summit.