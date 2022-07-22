A man has been charged with attempted assault after brandishing a sharp object and attacking U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin as the Republican candidate for New York governor delivered a speech in western New York. The head of the state Republican party chair said the congressman got a small scrape but wasn't seriously injured. Zeldin said he was able to grab the attacker's wrist and stop him for a few moments until others tackled him. A Monroe County sheriff’s spokesperson identified the attacker as David Jakubonis. It's not clear whether Jakubonis has an attorney who can speak for him.