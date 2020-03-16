WASHINGTON (JTA) — More than 60 Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives want the Trump administration to ensure that Israel is using military equipment in compliance with U.S. law, and to press Israel not to use the equipment to demolish Palestinian homes.
The letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, spearheaded by Reps. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., Anna Eshoo, D-Calif. and Steve Cohen, D-Tenn. notes recent demolitions in eastern Jerusalem and U.N. reports last year of a 45 percent increase of Israeli home demolitions.
“We urge you to press the Israeli government to prevent more families from being forcibly transferred and having their homes destroyed,” said the letter sent Monday.
“As supporters of the U.S. Israel relationship and in light of the longstanding use of U.S.-origin and supplied equipment by Israeli security forces, we specifically request an examination of Israeli compliance with the requirements” under the U.S. Arms Export Control Act.
The Act restricts the recipients of U.S. military equipment to “legitimate self-defense” uses.
It’s not clear whether Israel currently uses U.S. equipment in the home demolitions, which Israeli officials say target illegally built units. In the past, it has used Caterpillar land moving equipment to demolish homes of convicted terrorists and structures used by militants to attack Israeli forces.
“My hope is that Israel will stop the home demolitions and will see that there are many supporters of the U.S.-Israel relationship on this letter,” Khanna told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency in an interview.
A number of Jewish Democrats signed the letter. In addition to Cohen, they include Reps. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., Jamie Raskin, D-Md., Alan Lowenthal, D-Calif., John Yarmuth, D-Ky., and Andy Levin-D-Mich.
