(New York Jewish Week) — The founder of a Manhattan synagogue known for its fast growth and mystical vibe has been hired to lead Jewish programming at the venerable 92nd Street Y.
Rabbi David Ingber, the founding rabbi of Romemu on the Upper West Side, will serve in the new role of “Senior Director of Jewish Life.” In an announcement, the Y said his appointment is part of a plan “to revitalize our Jewish Life programming” at one of the city’s best-known cultural venues.
“It’s a great opportunity. I’m super excited about it,” Ingber said in an interview Wednesday, adding that leaders of the Upper East Side institution appear to be “very open and excited to bring innovation and creativity to the 92nd Street Y.”
Both Ingber and those leaders are confident that a self-described “spiritual entrepreneur” will be a good fit for a nearly 150-year-old Jewish institution better known for hosting chamber orchestras and best-selling authors than religious services.
“I’m excited to take the energy of a startup, the energy of innovation — the energy of ‘let’s try this and see what works’ — and bring it to a kind of legacy institution,” Ingber said. He noted that Romemu, founded in 2006, has itself become more institutional, with some 1,000 members, a team of clergy and educators, an egalitarian yeshiva and locations on the Upper West Side and in Brooklyn.
“What’s particularly appealing about David is that he has a track record of not only thinking in innovative ways but translating that innovation into reality,” said Seth Pinsky, the Y’s CEO. “He not only imagined building an institution but actually built an institution.”
Ingber’s hire comes soon after a major rebranding in May that saw the “92nd Street Y” become “The 92nd Street Y, New York” — a city-centric makeover reflected in a new logo reading “92NY.” (The “Y” formerly stood for “Young Men’s Hebrew Association.”) 92NY has also raised $11 million toward a $15 million Fund for the Jewish Future meant to expand its Jewish programming and “engage those who are often disengaged from Jewish life.”
The fund, like Ingber’s hire, is a doubling-down on Jewish programming already being run by 92NY’s Bronfman Center for Jewish Life, headed in recent years by Rabbi Peter Rubinstein, its director emeritus. Ingber will also become the center’s senior director, while Rabbi Joui Hessel, currently the interim director of the Bronfman Center, will be promoted to director.
Although 92NY has always had Jewish programming, Pinsky describes the new push as a matter of messaging and mission.
“Part of this is being more public and out-front about our Jewish identity,” said Pinsky. “And as an organization that straddles the line between religion and culture, with a history of being welcoming and nonjudgmental of people regardless of their backgrounds or beliefs, we are particularly well-placed to build bridges to the cohort that is unaffiliated and disconnected” from Jewish life.
Romemu, a non-denominational, egalitarian synagogue, has attracted such seekers on the basis of Ingber’s charisma and musical services that draw on Judaism’s mystical traditions and Eastern spiritual practices. Ingber was ordained by Rabbi Zalman Schachter-Shalomi, the late founder of the Jewish Renewal movement, which owes a debt to the 1960s counterculture as well as the emotional approaches to prayer of Hasidic Jews.