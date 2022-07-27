(New York Jewish Week) — In January a young bluegrass guitar player in Appalachia emailed Andy Statman out of the blue, expressing admiration for the work of the 71-year-old Brooklyn klezmer musician. Neither of them had any idea at the time that the email would lead to a recording project, a performance tour and Statman’s debut at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville in late June.
How an Orthodox Jewish maestro, whose regular gigs long included monthly performances at the Charles Street Synagogue in the West Village, brought the temple of country music to its feet, is a story of musical appreciation that knows no boundaries.
Statman, a clarinetist and mandolin virtuoso known both for his bluegrass and Jewish music, lives in the Midwood section of Brooklyn. In addition to his own solo work in both genres, he has performed with Itzhak Perlman, Bela Fleck, Ricky Skaggs and Paul Schaffer. Work dried up during the pandemic, however, and Statman himself came down with COVID-19 in March 2020.
Almost two years later, Jake Eddy of Parkersburg, West Virginia, wrote in his email that he and Statman were kindred musical spirits — something Statman eventually came to believe.
After receiving the email, Statman checked out the 22-year-old guitarist on YouTube, and discovered that Eddy has been the guitarist in the Becky Buller Band, a major bluegrass act. A few days later Statman called him on the phone. By the end of their phone chat, plans were made for Eddy, his bass-playing kid brother, Carter, and a banjo player named Ned Luberecki to come to Brooklyn and record an album with Statman.
“It was one phone call,” Eddy recalled with a laugh.
In February, three weeks after the initial email, the three musicians were in Brooklyn, playing together for the first time at Statman’s home. The next day they recorded an album at Conveyor Studios in Bushwick.
“When the record button was pushed, we had played together maybe a total of two hours,” recalled Eddy.
The result is “Nor’ Easter” from Wondertone Records, which is available as a CD, digital download and vinyl record.
Statman pronounced Jake Eddy and his brother “great players.” In late March the three began a 10-city tour in Athens, Ohio. “It immediately clicked,” Statman said of the trio’s first live performance.
They took April off because of Passover, when Statman wanted to be with his family. In late May the tour continued in New England, a day after 18-year-old Carter Eddy graduated from high school.