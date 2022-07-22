(JTA) — On the wall of Adam Henry’s childhood bedroom in Fort Myers, Florida, hangs a gold medal from the 2017 Maccabiah Games, the international sports tournament often nicknamed the Jewish Olympics.
Adam, now a 20-year-old goalie playing Division I soccer at the University of Missouri, Kansas City, has been a devoted athlete his entire life. But he didn’t play during those 2017 Maccabiah Games. It’s a long and tragic story that includes multiple injuries and the sudden death of Adam’s mother — but it ends with tears of joy.
In the winter of 2017, Adam tried out for the Maccabi USA junior soccer team, and was chosen as a likely captain. He had been living two hours away from home, on the East Coast of Florida, where he was training at the IMG Academy, an athletic training program and boarding school with an impressive slate of alumni, from tennis legend Andre Agassi to baseball star Gary Sheffield. Adam cycled between living alone, staying with his mother, Judy, and living with a host family.
“I remember I was actually napping, I had just come back from practice and my mom came running in overjoyed, saying I made the [Maccabi] team,” Adam recalled in an interview with the Jewish Telegraphic Agency. “It was definitely one of the closest moments I’ve ever had with my mom. It was just filled with overjoy and excitement, anticipation, getting ready to represent my country at the Jewish national level.”
Growing up in an area with a small Jewish population — far from Floridian Jewish epicenters like Boca Raton and Miami — he said playing in the Games had been a dream of his, and he looked forward to meeting other Jewish athletes.
“When he made that team, it was a confirmation that, wow, he had something pretty special,” Adam’s father Kevin said.
It also meant a lot to Judy Henry, a former Division I tennis player with a lot of family in Israel. Like her son, she enjoyed a good competition.
“Me and my mom, no matter if it was a board game or no matter if it was just racing somewhere, we always want to win,” Adam said. “And that’s kind of what really made us have a close-knit bond.”
The joy of being selected for the Maccabiah Games unfortunately did not last.
Adam had grown about eight inches in one year, and during a game just weeks before he and his family were scheduled to head to Israel, Adam fractured the growth plate in his left leg. He had to wear a full leg cast for two months, and even now, he still feels the repercussions of the injury: His feet are two very different sizes.