(New York Jewish Week via JTA) — In the same week that he rallied against a natural gas company’s expansion plans, Lincoln Restler repeatedly condemned a series of antisemtitic incidents in Brooklyn.
Such positions may be par for the course for a member of the New York City Council, but they also reflect Restler’s unusual ability, as a newly elected member of the council, to build coalitions within both progressive groups and the large Orthodox community in his Brooklyn district.
Restler won the November election with a sweeping 63% of the ranked-choice vote in District 33, which encompasses the haredi Jewish stronghold of Williamsburg along with Greenpoint, Dumbo, Brooklyn Heights and parts of downtown Brooklyn.
Since then, Restler, 37, has been busy. Last week, he helped restore water to over 500 families at Gowanus Houses, a public housing complex, and rallied against upgrades at National Grid’s Greenpoint Energy Center that he and other politicians said would expand fossil fuel infrastructure and contribute to climate change.
On Monday, he and other members of the council’s Jewish Caucus issued a statement condemning what they called a “rise in anti-Jewish attacks in our city.” On Feb. 4, a man wearing Hasidic garb was sucker-punched as he was walking in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood. Over the weekend, vandals spray-painted antisemitic graffiti on school buses belonging to a local yeshiva. Both incidents happened in or around Williamsburg.
Progressive values and Jewish identification come naturally to Restler. He was previously elected as district leader and worked as a community activist. As a young child he participated in acts of service at the Reform Brooklyn Heights Synagogue with his parents.
“That commitment in the Jewish faith to look out for those in need has informed my values and my commitment to public service,” Restler told The New York Jewish Week. “It is one of the threads that stretches across the Jewish community, left, right and center.”
During his campaign, Restler received the endorsement of Assemblymember Simcha Eichenstein, who represents Borough Park, and several Satmar Hasidic leaders in the Brooklyn Orthodox Jewish Community.
Rabbi Moishe Indig, a leader in the Satmar community, said that Restler is already a fixture in Brooklyn, with years of public service on his record.
“He’s not like other politicians,” Indig said. “He’s always on the streets. If it’s snow, or a blackout or a flood, whatever it is, he is there to help.”
Indig said that it wasn’t Restler’s Judaism that gained him the Satmar endorsement, but his track record throughout all of Brooklyn.
“We have all kinds of different communities and people in Brooklyn,” Indig said. “He knows how to balance all of that.”
In the same campaign, Restler was endorsed by The Jewish Vote, the political wing of Jews for Racial & Economic Justice, a progressive Jewish organization in New York City.
JFREJ Political Director Rachel McCullough said Restler’s ability to listen and engage with the community was an important factor in receiving support from both progressives and the Orthodox community.
“We noticed right away that he had clearly built the right set of relationships with the right set of leaders across the Jewish community,” McCullough said. “He made it clear that he was running to represent the whole district.”
McCullough added that Restler’s election to City Council demonstrates that progressive politics are alive and well in the city. Many progressives were disappointed when the centrist Eric Adams, the Brooklyn Borough president and former New York city cop, was elected mayor in November. (The Jewish Vote endorsed Maya Wiley, a progressive candidate.)