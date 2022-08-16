(JTA) — A Hungarian music festival barred a Spanish hip-hop band from future performances after they published a video of its members defacing an Israeli flag on Monday.
The three members of Tribade posted a video of themselves to Twitter, in which they are seen writing “free Palestine” and “Israel does not exist” on an Israeli flag, along with a sketch of a penis and the words “eat this.”
They had performed at the Sziget Music Festival, one of Europe’s largest of its kind that ended Monday after five days of performances from some of the world’s top pop, rock and electronic artists.
Several Jewish groups, including the European Union of Jewish Students, condemned the display. The festival organizers published a statement on their Instagram stories channel reading: “The actions of the group Tribade are against our cherished values of welcome and respect and we deeply condemn this hateful stunt. They will, of course, not be invited back to our festivals in the future.”