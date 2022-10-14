(JTA) — For the first time, players currently on Major League Baseball rosters are joining Team Israel in next year’s World Baseball Classic — and there could be a lot of them.
As many as 12 current Major Leaguers could be playing for Israel in the event, set for Miami in March. They include Baltimore Orioles Israeli-born pitcher Dean Kremer, New York Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader and San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson, who team leaders say is working to get his fellow ballplayers to sign on.
All together, fully half of Israel’s team could be made up of athletes from the upper echelon of professional baseball, a revolutionary development that could position Team Israel to far exceed its record in past international competitions.
“It should be interesting next year, with how loaded the other teams are,” said Bubby Rossman, who committed to the team before making his Major League debut with the Philadelphia Phillies in July. “If [manager] Ian Kinsler can get the Major Leaguers, I feel we can compete with the other teams in our division.”