Before Olga decided to flee Ukraine, she and her 16-year-old daughter sat in the basement of their home while Russian rockets fell around them.
“There was no water, no light,” she recalled, crying. “We needed help in order to leave.”
Olga — whose last name and city of origin are being withheld out of concern for the safety of relatives still in Ukraine — eventually found a way out amid Russian bombardment, first escaping to Moldova and then flying to Israel. While she and he daughter were in transit, she learned that her father’s body had been discovered in his apartment; it was unclear how long he had been dead.
Meanwhile, Olga’s husband and adult son had to remain behind due to Ukraine’s wartime rule barring males age 18-60 from leaving the country in the event they’re needed to defend the home front.
Four months on, Olga is living in Israel with her in-laws, who also escaped the war, and reports that her daughter is in high spirits and has fallen in love with the country.
“She’s in touch with lots of other teens online — girls and boys,” she said. “Her life is falling into place.”
Olga and her family are among tens of thousands of Ukrainians who have found safe haven in Israel during the war, and are among the countless Ukrainian evacuees in the country who are on the receiving end of some $2.5 million in support from the UJA-Federation of New York.
“Your organization is helping us a lot — thank you,” Olga told a UJA-Federation representative during a recent visit to Beersheva, where Olga is staying, to better assess aid recipients’ needs. “We were just lucky.”
The funding that UJA-Federation allocated for Ukraine relief in Israel is part of $16 million the charity has earmarked to date to provide support for Ukrainians worldwide.
The rest of the money is going toward humanitarian aid and critical services in Ukraine; support for Ukrainian refugees in neighboring countries including Poland, Moldova, Romania and Hungary; aid to Ukrainian refugees who have made their way to New York; and, earlier in the war, a large Passover-related aid effort. In addition, money is going to the Jewish Agency for Israel to help facilitate those wishing to immigrate to the country.
Since Russia attacked Ukraine on Feb. 24, tens of thousands of people have fled to Israel from both Ukraine and Russia.
Although many are in the process of obtaining citizenship under Israel’s Law of Return, which grants individuals with one or more Jewish grandparent access to Israeli citizenship, many others arrived from Ukraine who are not eligible for the Law of Return. They are permitted as evacuees of war to stay in Israel temporarily as long as they have family in Israel, according to Itzik Shmuli, director-general of UJA-Federation’s Israel office.
Olga, who is not Jewish but whose husband is, is classified as a war evacuee because her husband is unable to leave Ukraine and therefore cannot apply for Israeli citizenship.
“Those who have arrived from Ukraine are mostly women, children and the elderly,” Shmuli said. “The men are not allowed to leave and those who have arrived suffer from a lot of trauma and financial strain. They lack basic needs and don’t know the language and culture. Their personal situation due to these circumstances is complicated.”
As a result of having to move into the homes of families in Israel, Shmuli said, there often are seven, eight or even nine people cramped together in small apartments.