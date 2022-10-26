RIO DE JANEIRO (JTA) — When Brazilian soccer legend Neymar recently declared his support for far-right President Jair Bolsonaro’s reelection, he was bombarded with messages of both love and hate on social media. The same thing happened to pop star Anitta, who earlier this year became the first Brazilian to top Spotify’s global chart, when she announced she’s cheering for leftist ex-President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva, commonly known as Lula.
While both of those non-Jewish icons didn’t mind riling up their combined quarter of a billion Instagram followers, Brazilian Jewish organizational leaders have taken a completely different approach, hiding their preferences between the country’s two remaining presidential candidates, who are both popular but controversial.
These leaders fear adding more fuel to the fire raging within their 120,000-strong community, which, like most of the rest of the country, is highly polarized in the aftermath of Bolsonaro’s tumultuous first term.
But many Brazilian Jews, a highly-educated group that largely skews middle to upper class, also feel stuck in the middle of the two poles, wanting a stable leader to improve everyday conditions who is also strongly pro-Israel. Bolsonaro and da Silva seem to fall outside of the middle of their desired Venn diagrams.
“My candidate isn’t perfect, but he beats the alternative. I feel like my Sephardic ancestors who had to choose between the cross and the sword,” said psychologist Luciana Levy, in a reference to Portuguese Jews who were forced to choose between converting to Christianity or death during the Inquisition. She would not reveal her preferred candidate.
Choosing between Bolsonaro and da Silva in a final round on Sunday is certainly a choice between two wildly different worldviews and sets of policies. Neither received over 50% of the national vote on Oct. 2 — 48% for da Silva, 43% for Bolsonaro — forcing a runoff. Bolsonaro was predicted to fall further behind da Silva than he did; one poll has them now statistically tied.
“Now we must choose between the devil and the demon,” Levy added.
Bolsonaro’s Jewish record
Bolsonaro, 67, is a retired military officer and fervently Christian nationalist who rode a sudden populist surge to a presidential victory in 2018 in a way that many observers compared to Donald Trump. The “Tropical Trump,” as the former U.S. president calls him, has become known for his inflammatory statements during and before his time in office, such as saying he would rather have a dead son than a gay one and likening descendants of Black slaves to animals. He was caught on camera telling a female politician that he wouldn’t rape her because she was not worthy of it.
Bolsonaro also presided over one of the world’s most calamitous reactions to the COVID-19 pandemic, calling the virus “a little flu” and delaying vaccine purchases as Brazil’s death toll skyrocketed (its official toll now stands above 687,000 people, second only to the United States). He has allowed deforestation of the Amazon to hit its highest level in over a decade.
But many Jews have taken note of how Bolsonaro has been historically close with Israel for a Brazilian leader. He boosted his relations with the Brazilian Jewish community in April 2017, when the then-congressman was invited to speak at Rio’s Hebraica club, a hub of sport and cultural activities founded in 1957 by European Jewish immigrants.