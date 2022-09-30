(JTA) — Speaking on the phone from an empty balcony in the Longacre Theater in New York, several hours before a preview performance of his latest play, Tom Stoppard said the show is “one that people like to talk to me about.”
“Leopoldstadt,” which officially hits Broadway on Sunday after an award-winning London debut in 2019, follows multiple generations of a Jewish family in Vienna from the turn of the 20th century through World War II and formation of the state of Israel. Audience members in the preview period have often lingered in the theater after the shows, and Stoppard — one of the world’s most respected playwrights of the past half century — said “it’s just amazing” how many of them see parts of their family history in the show.
So, perhaps unsurprisingly, he asked on the phone: “What about your family?”
The answers he received: this reporter’s family members are inexact about their history, since no one has ever done a DNA test or compiled comprehensive family tree; there are rumors of rabbis from Poland and ancestors from Iraq; there is an uncle whose German-Jewish family displayed Christmas trees in their New York City apartment for decades; and there are various relatives around the globe who know little to nothing about each other’s existence.
Those answers touch on the array of themes that are introduced in the first minutes of “Leopoldstadt,” which is also the name of Vienna’s storied Jewish quarter and where the play is set. The play is on its surface about several broad developments — the horrors of antisemitism and the Holocaust, the relationship between socialism and “National Socialism,” the debate over Israel’s formation. But at its core is a reckoning with the complexity of 20th-century Jewish family histories: how persecution led many to crave assimilation, and hardened others to defend their heritage; how pogroms and wars split up family trees and scattered them across Europe, and beyond; how trauma affected their descendants’ memories of family and of the moments that pulled them apart.
These are the heady questions that Stoppard, now 85, has been thinking about for the past couple of decades, as he leaned into learning about the Jewish heritage that his family mostly suppressed for the first half of his life.
“I was writing lines which have been at the back of my head for a long time now,” he said.
Stoppard — whose body of work includes “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead,” “Travesties” and the screenplays “Empire in the Sun” and “Shakespeare in Love” — was born in Czechoslovakia in 1937 to two Jewish parents. When the Nazis invaded in 1939, his family fled to Singapore, where the shoe company his father worked for had a factory. But Japan would occupy Singapore, so Stoppard, his brother and mother left for India; his father, who tried to leave later, died on a ship bombed by the Japanese.
In India, his mother married a British soldier named Kenneth Stoppard, and Tomas Straussler became Tom Stoppard. After Tom attended a Christian boarding school in Darjeeling for a few years, the Stoppards moved to England, where he developed a deep English sensibility and love for all things English, from the monarchy to the country’s famously dry and absurd sense of humor. The Strausslers’ Jewishness, like the name, became a thing of the past, as encouraged by a hardheaded stepfather and a mother looking to let go of her traumas.
“I came on well as an honorary Englishman. Ken taught me to fish, to love the countryside, to speak properly, to respect the monarchy,” Stoppard wrote in a 1999 article in Talk Magazine titled “On Turning Out to Be Jewish.” “I was still Tommy Straussler, but English was my only language when Ken gave me his name three weeks later.”
It wasn’t until the 1990s — several decades into a career that had already yielded three Tony awards for best play — that Stoppard first confronted his Jewishness in a significant way. The granddaughter of his mother’s sister contacted him in 1993, and they met in London, where she sketched out the Straussler family tree on paper for him.
“I know we were Jewish,” he said, but asked, “How Jewish were we?”
“You were completely Jewish,” his relative Sarka Gauglitz said.