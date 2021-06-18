(JTA) — Israel will give one million COVID vaccine doses to the Palestinian Authority in exchange for a later shipment, a change of policy approved by Israel’s new government following months of criticism.
The decision was made Thursday by Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz and approved by Naftali Bennett, the prime minister, according to Haaretz. Israel led the world in inoculating its population, and its vaccination rates have slowed recently after most of the population has been vaccinated and case rates have plummeted.
The first shipment of 100,000 vaccine doses was sent Friday. In return for the shipments, the Palestinian Authority will send Israel shipments of Pfizer doses it is set to receive in the future. The deal was initiated by the previous Israeli government, which was in power through last week, but details had not been worked out. It was finalized by the new coalition.
“The coronavirus knows no borders,” said Horowitz, the chair of the left-wing Meretz party, according to Haaretz. “This important step is in the interest of all parties. I hope that it will set in motion a collaboration between Israel and its Palestinian neighbors in other areas as well.”
Human rights organizations criticized Israel for not immediately providing large amounts of vaccines to Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza after it received its early Pfizer supplies. Critics said that Israel, as the occupying power of the West Bank, has a responsibility to vaccinate the territory’s residents regardless of nationality.
Israel has countered that prior agreements with Palestinian officials gave Palestinian agencies responsibility for healthcare.
