(JTA) — Iran executed a man working there as a translator after he was convicted of spying for the Mossad and CIA.
Mahmoud Mousavi Majd was executed Monday, the semi-official Iranian Fars news agency reported.
Majd was accused of providing information on the movements of a top general, Qassem Soleimani, Fars reported, citing the Iranian judiciary. Soleimani was assassinated by a U.S. drone airstrike on Jan. 2 while he was riding in a vehicle near Baghdad International Airport.
Majd was arrested two years ago, well before Soleimani’s assassination.
He was found guilty of receiving large sums of money from both the CIA and Israel’s Mossad.
Majd was an Iranian national who had moved from Iran to Syria in 1970s along with his family. He was working in Iran as a translator for an Iran-affiliated company, according to Fars.
