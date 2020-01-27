(JTA) — Iran has enriched uranium at a level far higher than what is permitted by the 2015 nuclear deal it signed with world powers — enough to build a nuclear bomb.
Iran has stockpiled 1,200 kilograms, or about 2,600 pounds, its nuclear chief Ali Asghar Zarean said on Saturday, Reuters reported. About 1,000 kilograms of low-enriched uranium is enough for a nuclear bomb.
No international institution has verified the claim, The Associated Press reported.
Iran was limited to a stockpile of 300 kilograms of low-enriched uranium and no medium-enriched uranium under the nuclear deal.
“Iran is increasing its stockpile of the enriched uranium with full speed,” Zarean said. He also said that Iran is able to enrich uranium at any percentage.
Earlier this month, Iran announced that it would not honor any limits set in the nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, signed with the world powers in 2015. The Trump administration withdrew from the agreement in May 2018 and reimposed sanctions.
China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany and the European Union have remained committed to the pact. The Iranian government said it would return to the nuclear deal if the sanctions were removed.
