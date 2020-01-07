JERUSALEM (JTA) — Iranian Jews paid a condolence call at the home of assassinated general Qassem Soleimani.
The delegation was led by Rabbi Yehuda Gerami, chief rabbi of the Iranian Jewish community. Representatives of other Iranian minority religions also made condolence calls.
Members of Tehran’s Jewish community also attended the funeral, the Hebrew-language haredi Orthodox news website Bahadrei Hadarim reported.
“Members of the Jewish community, like the rest of the Iranian society, are present and will stand for the ideals of the Revolution,” read a statement by Solomon Kohan Sadegh, a representative of the Jewish community, the Jerusalem Post reported, citing the Iranian Students News Agency, or ISNA.
Shortly after the U.S. airstrike that killed Soleimani early Friday morning, the Jewish community also issued a statement saying that “God will avenge the blood of Soleimani,” Israel Hayom reported.
Rani Amrani of Israel’s RadioRan, a Farsi-language station, told Israel Hayom that it was “very important that minorities in Iran, especially the Jews,” condemn Soleimani’s death so they are not targeted for being outsiders.
The post Iranian Jews pay condolence call to family of assassinated Iranian general Qassem Soleimani appeared first on Jewish Telegraphic Agency.