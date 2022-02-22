(New York Jewish Week via JTA) — Playwright Joshua Harmon (“Bad Jews,” “Admissions,” “Skintight,” “Significant Other”) is a provocateur by nature. His paradoxical questions about his own identity often surface in his work: What is a good Jew or a bad Jew? What is the responsibility of a white student toward affirmative action? What does it mean to be gay and single among married women besties?
In his latest play, “Prayer for the French Republic,” Harmon wonders: As a Jew, when is it time to leave? Set primarily in France in 2016-17, with passages that flash back to 1944, the play follows a Jewish family asking the same question their Jewish Parisian forebears contemplated 70 years earlier.
Directed by Tony Award winner and two-time nominee David Cromer (“The Band’s Visit,” “The Sound Inside”), the off-Broadway play began performances at Manhattan Theatre Club Jan. 11 and has extended its run to March 13, due to intense demand.
Featuring five generations of the French Jewish Benhamou family, “Prayer for the French Republic” articulates the very particular fear so many Jews carry. As they grapple with their identity (Are we French? Are we Jewish? Both?) in the midst of rising antisemitism, the audience must confront these same questions about belonging, assimilating, continuing tradition and feeling safe.
Harmon began working on the idea seven years ago, and hand-delivered an early draft of the play to Cromer two-and-a-half years ago in an attempt to woo him to direct. Even in its earliest state, Cromer says, the play was compelling and thrilling.
The New York Jewish Week spoke with Cromer about developing the play, the parallels between French Jewish identity and American Jewish identity, and how his own Jewish background impacts his view of directing the buzzed-about work.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity. For tickets and information visit manhattantheatreclub.com.
New York Jewish Week: This is your first collaboration with Josh, yet your sensibilities seem to complement each other exquisitely in this. You workshopped the piece together, you had a reading in 2019. What did you discover during this development?
David Cromer: We knew we had to sustain the complexity of the problem they’re trying to solve. We had to constantly be paying attention to: What is the state of “Should we leave?” For everybody. And who’s on [what page], where, and when. It needed to be parsed in as many ways as possible because we think there’s an easy answer, but none of the choices we make are ever between one obviously right thing and one obviously wrong thing. We’re always between, “I think this is right, but I’m not sure.” And both have terrible consequences.