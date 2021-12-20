(New York Jewish Week via JTA) — In early 2019, before his college’s men’s basketball team began a historic and unlikely winning streak, Jonathan Malek and three friends decided to catch a game.
Back then, it was easy to get a seat at a Yeshiva University basketball game. Their team, the Maccabees, which plays in Division III of the NCAA, wasn’t known as a powerhouse. But Malek and his friends were nonetheless taken by the idea of a Jewish team giving it their all on the court while wearing kippahs. They began a group text where they would chat about the Macs.
The only problem was they didn’t know many of the players’ names. As an homage to their ignorance, they named the group text “This Kid,” the anonymous moniker they would give to team members they didn’t recognize.
Two seasons and 50 wins in a row later, all that has changed. Yeshiva University’s team is 14-0 this season. They’re ranked number one in Division III, and getting attention not just from campus but from the likes of ESPN. The school’s athletic center is at capacity, at least in COVID terms, for every home game. The names of the stars — Ryan Turell, Gabe Liefer, Ofek Reef — have become known across New York Orthodox Jewish households and beyond.
Malek and his friends still faithfully attend the games. “I remember before the win streak, and honestly they didn’t get a crowd until the playoffs started,” he told the New York Jewish Week. “Games were pretty much empty. Now, with the win streak, if you’re not there a half hour before gametime, you’re not getting a seat.”
Like Malek’s quartet of superfans, Jews in New York and beyond are paying increasing attention to the Orthodox college in upper Manhattan that hasn’t lost a game since 2019 and just might win a national championship.
It’s a surprising turn for Y.U., which has historically been famous for rabbinics, not athletics. The flagship institution of Modern Orthodox Judaism, Y.U. has roughly 2,000 undergraduates, split between a men’s-only college in Washington Heights and a women’s-only college in midtown. At the men’s campus, where the team plays, students study Talmud in the morning and their secular curriculum in the afternoon, with classes often stretching into the night.
It’s a demanding schedule that doesn’t leave lots of time for pep rallies and the like, but students are nonetheless finding energy to follow the team. Professors are letting students out of class early to head to the athletic center. Thousands more viewers are tuning in online to games broadcast by students.
The administration, which did not respond to requests for comment, name-checked the team in its year-end fundraising drive, below notes about its Jewish educational centers and other academic programs.
“People can’t really imagine Jews dunking that much on an NCAA level,” said Charles Schaechter, another member of Malek’s group. “Seeing that happen on a regular basis and being able to blow out other teams is incredible. People are still shocked: Is this really Y.U.? Are we really watching our team play?”
The school’s small size contributes to the Macs’ appeal, students say, because in many cases they’re rooting for their friends and classmates. Malek has two classes with the team’s star, Ryan Turell — their morning Talmud lesson and a class on Jewish law in the workplace, where they sit next to each other. Turell’s parents, Laurel and Brad, are also fixtures at the games.
“Everyone in the school is in at least one class with one person” on the team, says Akiva Poppers, executive producer of MacsLive, a student-run platform that broadcasts home games on YouTube.
“It’s not like a school where the players walk around and they are celebrities,” Poppers said. “It’s not like a larger school where everyone knows the player, and the player doesn’t know anyone.”