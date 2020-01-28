JERUSALEM (JTA) — The Islamic State said it will focus its new attacks on Israel.
The terror group, also known as ISIS, issued a 37-minute audio message on Monday by its spokesman, Abu Hamza al-Quraishi, the AFP news agency reported.
Speaking on behalf of ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi, al-Quraishi called on Islamic State fighters to launch a “new phase, which is to fight the Jews and restore all that they have usurped from Muslims,” the London-based Asharq-Al-Awsat reported.
“The eyes of the soldiers of the caliphate, wherever they are, are still on Jerusalem,” al-Quraishi said. “And in the coming days, God willing, you will see what harms you and what will make you forget the horrors you have seen.”
The message was published on the terror organization’s usual social media channels, according to AFP, which said it had not authenticated the message. ISIS rarely targets Israel, the news service reported.
