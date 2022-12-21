Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked President Joe Biden, U.S. lawmakers and “ordinary people” of America for their support as he visits the White House on Wednesday. Biden told Zelenskyy that Ukrainians “inspire the world,” before the two leaders began an Oval Office summit on what is Zelenskyy’s first known trip outside his home country since Russia invaded in February. In a brief remarks before reporters, Biden told Zelenskyy that “it’s an honor to be by your side” and he pledged continued aid for Ukraine. Zelenskyy said he wanted to visit the United States at an earlier time, but could not. He stressed that the “war is not over” and that his country faces many challenges in battling Russia.