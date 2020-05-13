(JTA) — Jews in Bosnia and Israel’s embassy to that Balkan nation protested the intention of its most senior Catholic clergyman to commemorate Nazi collaborators.
Cardinal Vinko Puljic is scheduled to host a memorial service on Saturday for Croatian civilians and soldiers of the Nazi-allied Ustasha forces, the Dnevni Avaz daily reported Monday.
Titled “Mass for Bleiburg,” the event at Sarajevo’s Heart of Jesus Cathedral aims to commemorate the dead of the Croat pro-Nazi Ustasha militia, whose members committed some of the goriest anti-Semitic murders documented in World War II. In May 1945, partisans killed tens of thousands of Ustasha soldiers and supporters who had fled to the Bleiburg-environs in Austria as the Allies progressed on Adolf Hitler’s Germany and its allies.
Many of the partisans, who were armed by the Soviet Union, were communists. To many Croat nationalists today, the Ustasha casualties were patriots killed by agents of communist domination. The Ustasha also murdered thousands of Serbs.
The event’s organizers listed fascist leaders like Maks Luburic and Jure Francetic among those to be commemorated. They also said the event is meant to commemorate all war victims.
The Jewish Community of Bosnia and Herzegovina, a nonprofit representing local Jews, in a statement Sunday called the planned Mass a “memorial service for criminals responsible for the suffering of Sarajevans.”
The Israeli Embassy in Tirana, Albania, wrote in a statement: “We join the call of many leaders and of the Jewish community to the catholic church to reconsider their initiative.”
The post Israel and Bosnian Jews protest Sarajevo cardinal’s plans to honor fascists appeared first on Jewish Telegraphic Agency.