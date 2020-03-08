JERUSALEM (JTA) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday night that Israel could soon require Israeli travelers from anywhere in the world to self-quarantine, as the number of Israelis affected by the virus climbed to 39.
“We have come to the conclusion that if we take further steps, they will actually need to apply to all countries,” Netanyahu said during a briefing Sunday evening at the Prime Minister’s Office. “It is pointless to do this in a small way.”
The news conference was held in Jerusalem by Netanyahu, Health Minister Yaakov Litzman and Director General of the Health Ministry Moshe Bar Siman-Tov. All three men said the final decision on whether to implement the measure will be made on Monday after discussions with health experts.
On Saturday, Siman Tov had said in an interview that Israel could soon require quarantines for all travelers arriving from certain high-infection areas of the United States, specifically naming New York and California. But Netanyahu said Sunday the further measures under consideration would apply to Israelis returning from anywhere in the world.
“We’re not talking about closing our gates. We’re only talking about requiring quarantines for Israelis who return from abroad,” Netanyahu said.
Netanyahu also said the country is working on developing a home testing kit for the coronavirus, which he compared to a home pregnancy test.
Netanyahu spoke by telephone Sunday with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and they agreed they would speak again by Monday. “We have agreed on technological cooperation to develop extensive and rapid screening methods as well as vaccines” with the United States, he said.
Siman-Tov said at the news conference that Israelis should be prepared for the situation to get worse, but that Israel’s tough measures restricting entry to the country has saved lives.
The Health Ministry announced Sunday night that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had climbed to 39, including the first case in which the source of the infection is not known.
