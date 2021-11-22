(JTA) — American officials have warned Israeli officials that their country’s repeated attacks on Iran’s nuclear program have been counterproductive, with Iran simply rebuilding its destroyed facilities faster and better than before, according to a report in The New York Times.
Israeli officials meanwhile ignored the warnings, according to the report.
The report comes ahead of a planned meeting in Vienna between Iranian officials and the countries still remaining in the 2015 Iran deal to discuss the country’s nuclear program. U.S. leaders will not be part of those meetings as Iranian officials have refused to meet with them due to Donald Trump’s 2018 decision to pull out of the deal, despite President Joe Biden’s interest in negotiating a new deal.
It also follows a period in which Israel is believed to have been behind a number of attacks on Irans’ nuclear facilities as well as the assassination last year of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, one of the country’s top nuclear scientists.
But even with Israel’s frequent attacks on the nuclear program, American officials say Iran has quickly recovered from them, sometimes with new machines that can enrich uranium faster than the ones that were destroyed by Israel.
The post Israel ignored US warnings that attacks on Iran’s nuclear program were counterproductive, per NYT report appeared first on Jewish Telegraphic Agency.