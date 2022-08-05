Palestinian officials say Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have killed at least eight people, including a senior militant, and wounded 40 others. The strikes come after days of tensions following the arrest of a senior militant in the occupied West Bank. A blast was heard in Gaza City on Friday, where smoke poured out of the seventh floor of a tall building. Israel had closed roads around Gaza earlier this week and sent reinforcements to the border as it braced for a revenge attack after the arrest of a senior member of the Islamic Jihad militant group in the occupied West Bank on Monday. An Islamic Jihad commander was among those killed Friday, raising the likelihood of a wider conflict.