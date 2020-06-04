JERUSALEM (JTA) — With COVID-19 cases on the rise in Israel, the country has changed its mind on letting in non-Israeli yeshiva students to resume their studies.
Interior Minister Aryeh Deri revoked their exemption on Wednesday evening because of the increase in new coronavirus cases, Globes reported. He had announced last week that university and yeshiva students would be allowed to enter the county and then spend 14 days in self-isolation.
Deri sent a letter to yeshiva heads informing them of the decision to cancel the visas, including those already issued. Students with families are still allowed to enter as long as they spend 14 days in self-isolation, according to the letter, which was republished on the Yeshiva World News website.
Dozens of yeshiva students were in the air en route to Israel when the decision was announced, according to Yeshiva World News. Those who were traveling when the letter was issued reportedly will be permitted to enter.
