JERUSALEM (JTA) — Israel’s population stands at nearly 9.2 million on the eve of its Independence Day, growing by some 171,000 people, or 1.9 percent.
The Central Bureau of Statistics released the figures on Sunday. Israel’s Independence Day, or Yom Haatzmaut, will be celebrated on Tuesday evening and Wednesday.
Some 74 percent of the population is Jewish and 21 percent is Arab, according to the report.
The population of Israel was 806,000 at the time of the establishment of the state in 1948, according to the statistics bureau.
Since last year, some 180,000 babies were born and 44,000 people died. In addition, 32,000 immigrants have arrived in the country.
By 2040, Israel’s population is estimated to reach 13.2 million, and by Israel’s 100th Independence Day in 2048 the population is estimated at 15.2 million.
Meanwhile, according to the data, there are nearly 950,000 children under the age of 4 living in Israel and 50,000 people aged 90 and over. Children up to age 14 make up 28 percent of the population.
