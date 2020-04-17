JERUSALEM (JTA) — Israelis got to see their Supreme Court in action live, complete with face masks for justices and attorneys amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In a pilot program launched Thursday making some proceedings public, the court heard petitions against the digital tracking of those infected with the coronavirus or ordered to self-quarantine due to its exposure, The Times of Israel reported.
The program has been in the planning stages for several months, according to reports, though the broadcast comes as court sessions have been limited due to the coronavirus.
Justice Minister Amir Ohana said live broadcasts of court procedures should be “standard,” Israel Channel 12 reported.
“This is the only way that a true reflection of what happens in the courtroom can be achieved, and we get better supervision of the judicial system,” Ohana said.
Two Supreme Court cases were broadcast in a similar pilot program in 2014.
The only other two court cases ever broadcast live in Israel were the trials of Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann in 1961 and concentration camp guard John Demjanjuk in 1986.
