Israel’s Supreme Court dismisses lawsuits by women who want to serve in tanks

Beachwood, OH (44122)

Today

Periods of rain and snow. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low near 25F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.