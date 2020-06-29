JERUSALEM (JTA) — Israel launched airstrikes on Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip in response to two rockets fired from Gaza aimed at civilian communities in southern Israel.
The rockets fired Friday night from Gaza fell in open areas where no damage was reported. Sirens sounded in several southern Israeli communities, sending residents running for bomb shelters.
In response, the Israel Defense Forces targeted what it called “Hamas terrorist targets” in southern Gaza, including a rocket manufacturing workshop and a weapons manufacturing facility. There were no reports of any deaths.
“The IDF views any kind of terror activity aimed at Israel with great severity and will continue operating as necessary against attempts to harm Israeli civilians,” the IDF said in a statement.
The statement said that the “Hamas terror organization bears responsibility for what is happening inside of and what is coming out of the Gaza Strip, and that Hamas will bear the consequences for terrorist operations against Israeli citizens.” Hamas controls the Gaza Strip.
Later Saturday, Hamas said in a statement that Israel’s strike “increases our resolve to deal with the annexation plan,” The Times of Israel reported.
The post Israel strikes Hamas targets in retaliation for rocket attacks appeared first on Jewish Telegraphic Agency.