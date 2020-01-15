JERUSALEM (JTA) — At least three Iranian fighters were reported killed in airstrikes on a Syrian airbase in an attack blamed on Israel.
The Tuesday night attack targeted the the T4 airbase near Homs, in northern Syria, which is believed to be controlled by Iran. The bombing destroyed an ammunition depot for Iranian militias and a building under construction, in addition to destroying two military vehicles, according to the report, according to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights report.
The report said that along with the Iranian fighters killed, others were wounded, with some in critical condition.
The Syrian state news agency, SANA, reported that “ Israeli warplanes perpetrated a new aggression on T4 airport” and Syrian army air defenses immediately intercepted the hostile missiles and shot down a number of them. It added that four missiles reached the airbase, but that the damages were “limited to materials,” citing an unnamed military source.
The Israeli military has not commented on the report.
Israel in recent months has struck Iranian targets in Syria, including intelligence centers, weapons depots, storage facilities, observation posts and logistics centers, as well as the T4 base.
