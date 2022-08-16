(JTA) — Aaron Geller was mostly happy to have gotten into medical school anywhere. But after four years studying in a program for American students at the Technion in Haifa, Israel, he was grateful not only to be a doctor but also because he had seen a slice of Israeli life he otherwise might not have experienced.
“We had Arab Israeli instructors; we were working in a very multilingual, multicultural setting,” recalled Geller, who had spent two years as a child living in Nahariya, a town in Israel’s north, and another two years studying at an Orthodox yeshiva after high school. “And seeing socialized medicine in practice also has educational value.”
Geller’s experience is one that about 130 American and Canadian students a year have had, studying at three Israeli medical schools created just for them. Now, those programs are being closed as the Israeli government looks for ways to produce more doctors locally.
The government announced last week that the American Medical Program at Tel Aviv University’s Sackler Faculty of Medicine; the Medical School for International Health at Ben Gurion University in Beersheba; and Geller’s school, the Technion American Medical School, would stop enrolling new students after this year. Students who are currently enrolled or starting their studies this fall can stay on until they graduate.
“The human resource shortage in the healthcare system is a national problem that was neglected for years, and today, most medical students study abroad,” Israel’s health minister, Nitzan Horowitz, said in a statement. “These spaces are needed for Israeli students instead of foreign students who are not expected to work one day in the Israeli healthcare system.”
While some graduates of the medical programs did eventually move to Israel, most immediately returned to the United States to continue their training and begin their careers. Lists posted by each of the schools showed that graduates ended up in residencies at a range of universities and medical centers in the United States, including a handful at prestigious institutions.