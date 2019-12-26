JERUSALEM (JTA) — Arab Israelis convicted on terrorism charges will no longer receive payments from Palestinian authorities.
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett on Wednesday signed an order that will allow Israel to seize the payments.
The Palestinian Authority has long made monthly payments to individuals under arrest in Israel for terrorism-related offenses. The payments range from about $400 to $3,400 month, Ynet reported. The salaries are informally known as “pay for slay” payments.
“We are taking action, this is a further step in the fight against terrorism,” Bennett said in a statement. “We are working to make the spilling of Jewish blood no longer economically profitable.”
Among those covered under the order are five Arab Israelis serving life sentences. One participated in a 2003 double suicide bombing in Tel Aviv, which killed 23. Two others assisted the suicide bomber who attacked a bus at the Meron Junction in August 2002, killing nine people and injuring 38.
The post Israel will seize ‘pay for slay’ salaries paid to Arab-Israeli prisoners appeared first on Jewish Telegraphic Agency.