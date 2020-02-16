JERUSALEM (JTA) — Israeli fighter jets and helicopters attacked several Hamas terror targets in the Gaza Strip early Sunday morning after two rockets were fired the previous evening into southern Israel from Gaza.
A military compound was among the Israeli targets in central Gaza, according to the Israel Defense Forces. The strikes caused damage but there were no human casualties, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.
In the wake of the attack, Israel announced that it would cancel a planned easing of the blockade on Gaza.
The easing of restrictions — including an extension of the fishing zone and the delivery of cement, Ynet reported — had been announced on Thursday after Hamas said through intermediaries that it would slow or halt the firing of rockets and sending incendiary balloons over the border. The restrictions were announced as contingent on a quiet weekend.
Earlier Thursday, several incendiary balloons had been floated over the border between Gaza and Israel, including one that detonated over a kindergarten.
On Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with the heads of Gaza border communities in Jerusalem and said “we are preparing for all scenarios, including a comprehensive (military) operation” in Gaza, the Kan public broadcaster reported.
“Before the elections [next month], it is difficult to go to a significant military event, but if there is no choice, then it is also an option,” he also said.
