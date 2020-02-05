JERUSALEM (JTA) — Israeli fighter jets in retaliatory airstrikes hit what the military called Hamas terrorist targets in the southern Gaza Strip.
The strikes late Tuesday night came hours after three rockets were fired into southern Israel. Two people reportedly were injured while running to bomb shelters.
The rockets launched from Gaza triggered Code Red sirens in several communities in southern Israel but not the Iron Dome missile defense system, meaning that they landed in unpopulated areas.
Among the sites targeted by the Israeli airstrikes was a Hamas weapons production factory, according to the Israel Defense Forces.
The strikes also were in retaliation for the rising number of incendiary balloons sent from Gaza into southern Israel.
The IDF said in a statement that Hamas is responsible for whatever happens “in and out of the Gaza Strip” and will “bear the consequences” for any actions against Israeli civilians.
The post Israeli airstrikes hit Hamas targets in retaliation for rockets and explosive balloons from Gaza appeared first on Jewish Telegraphic Agency.