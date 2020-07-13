(JTA) — Israel’s army reported a near tripling of coronavirus cases in nine days, The Times of Israel reported.
The military released figures showing infections rising from 203 on July 4 to 568 on Monday, according to the news site.
Israel is undergoing a spike in reported cases of the virus. In the 24 hours ending the morning of July 8, Israel recorded more than 1,300 cases, the highest number since the outbreak.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has acknowledged that the country reopened too soon after having diminished the number of infections.
