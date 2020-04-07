JERUSALEM (JTA) — An Israeli citizen was arrested on suspicion of spying for Iran, the Israel Security Agency announced.
The man was indicted on charges of security offenses in Lod District Court. There is a gag order on publishing his name.
The security agency, known as the Shin Bet, announced Tuesday that the man was arrested March 16 after being secretly in contact abroad with Iranian intelligence officials several times as well an operative of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine in Lebanon, according to the Kan public broadcaster. He was in possession of encryption devices and a disk drive that he tried to destroy during his arrest. He reportedly received funds and training.
The suspect reportedly was asked to carry out terror attacks against Israelis in the name of “liberating Palestine,” and to recruit Arab Israelis in the mission. He also was to provide information on security and strategic sites in Israel, according to the Shin Bet.
