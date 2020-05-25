JERUSALEM (JTA) — An assailant wielding a box-cutter tried to stab Border Police officers in eastern Jerusalem.
An Israeli officer shot the assailant who attempted to stab them in the Jabel Mukaber neighborhood of eastern Jerusalem on Monday afternoon, the Kan national broadcaster reported. No officers were injured.
The attempted attack occurred hours after Israeli soldiers shot two Palestinian men near the northern West Bank settlement of Shiloh.
According to the Israel Defense Forces, the men used sickles to try to stab Israeli soldiers operating in the area. The soldiers shot at the men, injuring them. No soldiers were injured.
Palestinians claimed that Israeli settlers had fired on and injured the two Palestinian shepherds, one in the stomach and one in the leg, who were walking in open fields between two Palestinian villages. Israeli soldiers then came and fired tear gas at the villagers, the Palestinian WAFA news website reported.
The post Israeli forces fend off 2 attempted stabbing attacks appeared first on Jewish Telegraphic Agency.