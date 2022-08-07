JERUSALEM (JTA) – Sirens sounded near Jerusalem on Sunday as rockets fired from Gaza flooded into Israel, retaliation against a military offensive targeting the Islamic Jihad terrorist group.
But near the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City, other sounds prevailed: loud singing by Jewish men who ascended to it in honor of a day of mourning despite the fact that doing so has triggered conflicts before; stern warnings by police officers against prayer; and shouting by Muslim women and children affronted by the scene.
Such was the scene on the 10th of Av, a day after the 9th of Av, a fast day marking many things, but above all the destruction of the Jewish Temple. (Jewish tradition mandates a one-day delay of fasts that fall on Shabbat, with the exception of Yom Kippur.)
The Temple Mount is open to people of all backgrounds but only Muslims are permitted to pray there. Tourists were present on Sunday alongside those participating in the holiday pilgrimage, who included the far-right Knesset member Itamar Ben Gvir, the American Jewish right-wing pundit Ben Shapiro, and a group of Texas Christians invested in seeing the Temple rebuilt as a place where all can pray.
“There is to be no ritual!” a policeman told a group of about 30 Jews, almost every one a man, before he waved them through through the Mughrabi gate into the Temple Mount, the holiest site in Judaism and the third holiest in Islam.
But the very presence of the group was itself a ritual, designed to mark the destruction of the Temple, to pray for its rebuilding and to demonstrate Jewish attachment to the site. For these men, the act of walking across the plateau, some shod, others in their bare feet, is an act of resistance and prayer.
The tug of war between the supplicants and the police this Sunday was made more acute by the latest conflict in Gaza, launched Friday by Israel and targeting Islamic Jihad, the terrorist group Israeli officials claim was set to launch guided missiles on Israeli targets. The Iran-backed group launched hundreds of unguided rockets on Israel in retaliation, and on Sunday morning, there were sirens in the Jerusalem area.
The sirens did not sound near the Temple Mount, but the threat they heralded was very much in the air. Israeli officials want to keep the fight to Islamic Jihad, and to keep Hamas from joining. Hamas, the terrorist group that controls the strip, appears to be pleased so far with Israel’s decimation of its rival, but it has in the past been spurred to join in attacks on Israel for what it sees as Jewish encroachments on Muslim areas, including the Temple Mount. Israeli media reported that security officials were watching the Tisha B’Av event warily.
The tensions manifested in a push and pull between the Jewish supplicants and the police officers charged with preventing their pilgrimage from inflaming an already volatile situation.
“We’ll be quiet, we’ll be quiet,” Yehuda Ben David, 18, told a policeman who threatened to cut short the visit as the singing of “Take comfort, take comfort my love” got louder. The singing dropped to a low moan. Then, the officer became preoccupied with his walkie talkie, and Ben David led the group in a new song pleading for the Temple to be rebuilt.
Elchanan Nonhait, a nursing student, was among the 2,000 or so people waiting for the police to break them up into groups of 30 or 40 people to walk around the mount’s periphery. He said he understood the mass entry could spark all-out war, but that sharpened his resolve to stake a Jewish claim to the Temple Mount and to the entire country.