JERUSALEM (JTA) — Israel’s school year ended in June with a strike by teachers. It very nearly began with one, too.
Instead, children headed back to school Thursday amid a new deal between teachers and the Ministry of Education that raises starting salaries, scales back vacation days and introduces changes meant to reward good teachers and prevent low-performing ones from remaining in the classroom.
The agreement puts in place some recommendations made decades ago amid concerns about students’ lagging performance on international exams, a worrying sign for a country that prides itself on being a home to the People of the Book and a Start-Up Nation capable of leading the way in innovation.
But for families, the deal’s most crucial consequence is staving off uncertainty about whether there would be school at all.
“Every year it’s the same story,” said Hai Cohen, a 44-year-old father of four in Jerusalem. “The teachers make a lot of noise about money, money, money. They want a raise. That’s fine, but they should just decide once and not threaten to strike every year.”
Israel’s longest teachers strike was in 2007: It continued for 64 days. Two years ago, Israel’s teachers unions threatened a strike that was averted the day before the start of the school year after a deal centered on sick days, a concern as schools resumed during the pandemic.