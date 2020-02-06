Beachwood, OH (44122)

Today

Periods of mixed winter precipitation. Temps nearly steady around 30. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%..

Tonight

Snow this evening will become lighter late. Low 26F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.