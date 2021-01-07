Stories appearing in our World pages originate from aggregated news feeds obtained from various subscription news sources.
Ivanka Trump calls mob ‘American patriots’ in now-deleted tweet

Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump arrives, with US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump as they step off Air Force One upon arrival at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in Cleveland, Ohio on September 29, 2020. - President Trump is in Cleveland, Ohio for the first of three presidential debates. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(JTA) — As a mob of pro-Trump supporters breached the Capitol, Trumps’s children took to social media to talk to the mob. His Jewish daughter Ivanka Trump is getting particularly hammered for one of her tweets, in which she referred to the violent rioters as “patriots.”

“American Patriots ― any security breach or disrespect to our law enforcement is unacceptable,” she wrote Wednesday.

The backlash was immediate, as many on Twitter pointed out that Ivanka is Jewish and many of the rioters sported anti-Semitic symbols and sayings on their clothing. At least one man wore a shirt that read Camp Auschwitz.

