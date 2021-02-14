(JTA) — Jason Biggs’ extensive filmography has a common thread: he often gets cast as a Jew.
He famously played Jim Levenstein, the awkward Jewish teenager-turned-adult, in the “American Pie” franchise, then played Larry Bloom in “Orange Is the New Black,” the Netflix show. He’s had other Jewish roles along the way.
There’s one problem: He isn’t actually Jewish. And he joked that once people realize, his career might be over.
“I’m almost afraid that if Hollywood gets wind, I won’t get any more work,” he told Page Six. “Especially now that it’s a very sensitive time with cultural appropriation — like, ‘You can’t hire him, he’s not really Jewish.’”
He also joked that if his marriage falls apart, he’ll be in trouble.
“What am I going to do?” he said. “It’s a pandemic. Break up with her and go on JDate? I’m not even Jewish!”
The post Jason Biggs jokes ‘I won’t get any more work,’ if Hollywood realizes he isn’t actually Jewish appeared first on Jewish Telegraphic Agency.